Apparent gunshots fired at Trump rally

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Trump is fine after apparent shots were fired at his rally, a spokesman for his campaign said.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," Steven Cheung, the campaign's communication director, said. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

Trump was rushed off stage and the rally ended soon thereafter. Images from the scene appeared to show blood on Trump's face, though it is unclear whose blood it is.

It is unclear what exactly happened though videos have been publicized showing the events.

This is a developing story and will be updated



