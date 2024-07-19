Stressed about politics? Here are 5 ways to take care of your mental health

The presidential election is taking a toll on the mental health of Americans. And that's according to recent surveys conducted before the attempt on one candidate's life and widespread calls for another to drop out of the race.

In a poll by the American Psychiatric Association, nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents said they're feeling anxious about the election. Another poll by Myriad Genetics found that nearly 40% said they are feeling anxious and/or depressed about the election season, and a similar share said they are "checked out" by the amount of news and social media attention on politics and the upcoming election.

Psychologists say it's normal for people to feel heightened negative emotions during this time.

"There's a range of emotions that people experience during this time leading up to elections that can go from fear to anger to feeling stressed out to feeling extremely sad and fearful of the future," says psychologist Krystal Lewis at the National Institute of Mental Health. "Those emotions are all valid, and it's OK to feel those emotions."

And it's important to pay attention to those feelings, especially stress, says psychologist Lynn Bufka, deputy chief of professional practice at the American Psychological Association.

"It's probably telling us to pay attention to some extent to what's happening in the world so that we can be prepared to act in ways that are consistent with our beliefs and our values," she says.

Lewis says it's a good idea to channel that stress and anxiety into ways we can make a difference. That might involve getting more information on specific candidates and the policies they support. Here, she emphasizes not to lean on what someone else thinks or says but to rely on "factual or validated news sources and websites."

"Figure out ways to use your voice," she says. "Use that energy to either volunteer with organizations or share some information with other people, and essentially exercising your right to vote."

That said, it's also important to pay attention to whether these feelings of stress and anxiety are overwhelming or getting in the way of daily life.

"When the stress becomes intense or long lasting and maybe symptoms develop such as prolonged sadness, worry, hopelessness, physical tensions or signs of anxiety and stress in the body, then that might be a point of intervention," says Lewis.

In other words, if you are feeling any of those symptoms, it's important to find ways to manage them.

People with preexisting anxiety and depression might be more likely to experience these symptoms at a time of societal uncertainty and upheaval, she adds.

For those looking to get a handle on their stress and anxiety right now, here are some strategies from Lewis and Bufka.

1. The first thing to do is understand what's fueling your symptoms — it's the uncertainty.

"Uncertainty is a breeding ground for anxiety and fear," says Lewis.

"We'd like to know what's going to happen," adds Bufka. "We'd like to predict. So when uncertainty strikes, many people start to imagine worst-case scenarios." And that's not helpful, she says. "An important strategy there is to try to break that habit, not go to the what's-the-worst-thing-that's-going-to-happen and anticipate everything will fall apart if X happens or Y happens."

Instead, she suggests asking ourselves questions like: "How likely is that worst-case scenario? Can I manage to cope with that? What are the kinds of things that I might again have some control over to try to manage a situation that would look like that?"

Those specific questions and one's responses to them can help people get a sense of control. "Focusing on what we can control is a great way to help us manage our stress and anxiety," says Bufka.

2. Another way to exercise control is to limit how much news one consumes.

Know when to step away or take a break, suggests Lewis. "What that might look like is turning off the television, news outlets, wherever you're receiving your news," she says.

That includes social media. "We don't have to scroll through social media just because it's handy and it's in front of us because we have smartphones in our pockets," says Bufka.

3. Do things that are meaningful to you.

That could involve connecting with other people on issues you care about and working toward a cause, says Bufka. Or it might involve "making sure that your older parents have a good meal tonight because they don't feel up to cooking themselves," she says, "or picking up the trash in your neighborhood just to make it a better place."

Research shows that engaging in activities that are meaningful improves people's overall well-being, says Bufka, particularly during times of stress.

4. Find other healthy ways to cope.

That includes doing things that bring you joy and keep you in the present moment, says Lewis, instead of worrying about what may or may not happen in the future.

"So this might be for individuals who like to be outside, [spend] time in nature, doing fun things with your family, finding joy in your daily activities."

And don't forget to move your body, notes Bufka. "We have extra energy in our bodies when we're stressed and overwhelmed, and being active allows us to release that stress," she says. "Whether it's going on a walk, whether it's pulling weeds in the garden, whether it's playing soccer with your friends, playing tag with the kids — any of those things can help us release some of that physical energy and feel a little more present."

5. Stay socially connected.

As multiple studies have shown, social isolation is bad for our mental and physical health. And it is particularly harmful if our mental health is already feeling frayed. "Staying socially connected with friends, family, peers that help support us and give us someone to turn to when we're feeling overwhelmed — that makes a big difference in how we handle our stress," notes Bufka.

But, she cautions, "we do have to be careful to not turn into stress spirals with other people."

And make sure not to isolate yourself from people who have different political views from you, she adds.

"We don't have to dive into political conversations with everybody that we meet," she says, "but connecting with people who might actually have different points of view than us [and] seeing our shared humanity can help us to lower the temperature about what our feared outcomes are."

