Gabby Giffords recounts her own shooting in DNC remarks

Following joint remarks from the loved ones of shooting victims, gun safety activist Gabby Giffords addressed the DNC crowd to recount her own experiences with gun violence.

“For five years I served in Congress from a swing district. Everybody called me a rising star,” said Giffords, who was joined onstage by her husband, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

“Then… a man tried to assassinate me.”

Giffords served in the House of Representatives until 2012, after an assassination attempt left her with a severe brain injury.

Along with Giffords, 18 other people were shot. Six were killed.

“I almost died. But I fought for my life and I survived,” Giffords said. “I learned to walk again one step at a time. I learned to talk again one word at a time.”

After the shooting, Giffords and her husband launched a gun violence prevention advocacy and research center.

“My friend Kamala will be a great president. She is tough. She has grit,” Giffords said.

“Kamala can beat the gun lobby.”

