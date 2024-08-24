A new round of free COVID tests is coming soon

The Biden administration is bringing back free at-home COVID-19 tests by mail.

At the end of September, each household will be able to order up to four rapid tests through COVIDtests.gov.

The tests, which will detect newer COVID-19 variants, will be good for use until the end of the year.

The mailed tests are returning after the Food and Drug Administration this week approved two updated COVID-19 vaccines to provide protection against current strains of the virus. Those vaccines, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are expected to be rolled out within days for anyone age 6 months and older.

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 infection, and testing is key to help limit the spread of the virus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

When using these rapid antigen tests, a positive test result means you very likely have COVID-19.

If you test negative and are experiencing symptoms, the FDA recommends a second test performed 48 hours after the first. It recommends three tests for people who have been exposed but don't have symptoms, also 48 hours apart.

The prevention measures are being offered as an unexpected summer wave of COVID-19 hits the U.S.

If you still have unused COVID tests, they may still be current. You can check this FDA website to see if the expiration date has been extended.

