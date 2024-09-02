Son Little's songs radiate outdoors at the Aspen Ideas Festival
The sun was high when musician Son Little arrived at Anderson Park on the campus of the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado. While looking for a shady place to capture this Field Recording, we trekked down a steep rocky trail, all the way to the edge of the nearby Roaring Fork River, only to find it too tight for our crew and musical guest. And because the river was indeed roaring, we headed back to the top of the hill to record this intimate set.
Son Little had never performed a concert in a field before, but he was completely at ease on the hot hill, waiting patiently while we set up the cameras and microphones. He played a lovely four-song set that radiates vulnerability and affection, starting with “bend yr ear” and “what’s good” (both from his latest album, Like Neptune), and finished the set with two of his bigger hits, “mad about you” and “neve give up.”
SET LIST
- “bend yr ear”
- “what’s good"
- “mad about you"
- “neve give up”
MUSICIANS
- Son Little: guitar, vocals
NPR TEAM
- Director: Mito Habe-Evans
- Editor: Mitra I. Arthur
- Videographers: Tsering Bista, Mito Habe-Evans
- Audio Engineer: Josh Newell
- Post-Production Coordinator: Tsering Bista
- Supervising Editor: Becky Lettenberger
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
ASPEN IDEAS TEAM
- Senior Producer: Ava Hartmann
- Videographers: Ryan Lohr, Will Sardinsky
- Audio Engineer: Michael Milota
- Audio Services Director: Matt Windholz
- Festival Director: Graham Veysey
