Photos: A look back at the year since Oct. 7

This story is a part of an NPR series reflecting on Oct. 7, a year of war and how it has changed life across Israel, the Gaza Strip, the region and the world.
NPR journalists have spent the past year witnessing, capturing and documenting the suffering and pain that war has inflicted on people in the Gaza Strip, Israel, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon.
For Israelis, it began when Hamas militants stormed out of the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 last year, attacking soldiers, families in their homes and a rave packed with young people. The attacks killed around 1,200 people and took 250 hostage, according to Israeli authorities.
Israelis have been divided since: Many have spent the past year in rallies demanding a cease-fire that frees the hostages. Others have pressed their government to continue fighting Hamas, even blocking aid crossing into Gaza.
In Gaza, nothing looks the same a year into the war. Among the more than 41,000 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire this past year are hundreds of families, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. More than half of those killed are women and children. Around 100,000 others in Gaza have been wounded, thousands of them children who have lost limbs.
A year on, nearly everyone in Gaza is displaced, huddling in bombed out schools and under makeshift tents without electricity, running water or safety.
Below is a collection of moments from the past 365 days of this war, captured by NPR photographers and others across the region.
Photo editing by Mhari Shaw and JuliAnna Patino. Introduction by Aya Batrawy.