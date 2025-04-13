Fire at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence was 'an act of arson,' police say

Updated April 13, 2025 at 15:49 PM ET

An investigation is currently underway following a fire at the home of Pennsylvania's governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro, early Sunday morning, according to state police.

The fire, which is being investigated as "an act of arson," took place around 2:00 a.m. ET at the Governor's Residence in Harrisburg, the commonwealth's capital, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement Sunday morning.

"While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence," state police also said. "The Governor and his family were present in a different part of the residence. They were evacuated safely and were not injured." Authorities did not offer details about possible suspects or motivations.

Photos taken by the Associated Press on Sunday show broken windows and a damaged door at the front of the residence.

On Saturday evening, Shapiro, who is Jewish, posted a photo of his family's Seder table on social media wishing his followers, "happy Passover and Chag Pesach Sameach!." He later posted on Sunday morning, that he and his family were awakened by bangs on the door by state police.

"Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished. Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities," Shapiro, a Democrat who was elected as governor in 2022 wrote. "Last night, they did so for our family — and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe."

Shapiro, 51, and his wife, Lori Shapiro have four children: Sophia, Jonah, Max, and Reuben who range in age from their teens to early 20s.

The governor's residence, located by the Susquehanna River and completed in 1968, is described as a 29,000 square foot Georgian-style home designed by architect George Ewing.

In response to the incident, Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $10,000 reward for tips for "the arrest and conviction" of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

