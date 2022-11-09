CMA Awards honor Loretta Lynn while Luke Combs wins album of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Country Music Association Awards opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn.

The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn's hits including "You Ain't Woman Enough," "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'" and "Coal Miner's Daughter" as images of Lynn were projected behind them and audience members sang along.

Lainey Wilson was the leading nominee at Wednesday's show and Alan Jackson received this year's Lifetime Achievement Award. Wilson earned nominations in six categories, including female vocalist and album and song of the year.

Jordan Davis' "Buy Dirt" won the night's first honor, for song of the year. The song featured CMA Awards host Luke Bryan, who Davis called to the stage to hug.

Luke Combs won album of the year for "Growin' Up," while Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year and Old Dominion won the trophy for vocal group.

Chris Stapleton won male vocalist of the year, his sixth win in the category. Bryan, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen were also nominated.

"All the guys in this category deserve this award," Stapleton said.

He dedicated the honor to his 12-year-old daughter, whose birthday was Wednesday.

Bryan co-hosted the show at Bridgestone Arena along with NFL great Peyton Manning.

Joining country's biggest stars for the evening were Katy Perry and actors Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, who are playing Tammy Wynette and George Jones in an upcoming Showtime limited series.

Perry took the stage and performed "Where We Started" with Thomas Rhett during the show.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.