A powerful 7.8 earthquake strikes Turkey

By Emma Bowman,
Ruth Sherlock
Published February 5, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST
A USGS map shows where the earthquake struck.
USGS
A USGS map shows where the earthquake struck.

A powerful earthquake hit southern Turkey near the Syrian border early Monday, followed by aftershocks, and was felt in Syria and as far as Lebanon, Cyprus, Iraq and Egypt.

The 7.8 magnitude quake's epicenter was located near the cities of Nurdağı and Gaziantep, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Images shared on social media from southern Turkey and northeast Syria show panicked scenes of families running in the rain or snow amid the debris of collapsed buildings. In Lebanon, the quake was powerful enough to make whole buildings sway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Emma Bowman
Ruth Sherlock
