Latest in Ukraine: Russia's invasion grinds into its second year (Feb. 27)

Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week.

What to watch

The United States and its allies are trying to press China not to provide weapons to Russia, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Belarus' leader Viktor Lukashenko, a close Kremlin ally, will head to Beijing to meet with China's leader Xi Jinping.

Finland's parliament will vote on Tuesday whether to ratify the country's accession to NATO.

Also Tuesday, U.S. lawmakers will attend hearings about the Ukraine war in both the Senate Armed Services Committee and the House subcommittee on defense appropriations.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due to attend a meeting with his counterparts of the Group of 20 nations in New Delhi.

Friday, President Biden hosts German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House.

What happened last week

The world marked one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. In the lead-up, President Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and later to Poland.

Some Russians defied the Kremlin's rule by protesting against the war in several cities, with one independent Russian outlet reporting more than 50 people were detained at different demonstrations where they picketed, laid flowers and wrote messages.

China called for a cease-fire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, in a position paper released on the anniversary of the invasion. Earlier in the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's top diplomat met in Moscow and pledged to strengthen ties.

Putin suspended Russia's participation in New START, the last remaining arms control treaty with the United States.

Russian forces conducted ground attacks in eastern Ukraine, near Svatove and Kreminna, Western security analysts said.

A meeting of G-20 finance chiefs in India failed to reach consensus on the war in Ukraine, with China refusing to condemn Russia's invasion.

Special report

Russia's war in Ukraine is changing the world: See our updated report on its ripple effects in all corners of the globe.

Earlier developments

You can read past recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more of NPR's coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.

