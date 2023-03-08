Bindi Irwin is shining a light on this painful, underdiagnosed condition
One in 10 women or people with uteruses experience endometriosis during their reproductive years. To combat the ongoing stigma around it, Bindi Irwin has documented her surgery and called for people to "keep searching for answers."
Who is she? Depending on how old you are, you might remember Bindi Irwin as the daughter of America's favorite late Aussie TV show host, Steve Irwin (AKA the crocodile hunter).
What's the big deal? On Tuesday, Irwin shared social media posts detailing her decade-long battle with endometriosis, writing: "For 10yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road."
What are people saying?
Bindi Irwin on her struggle with the condition:
Things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone's life; however, that is not always the case. Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we'll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family's miracle.
I'm aware of millions of women struggling with a similar story. There's stigma around this awful disease. I'm sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain & no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help. Keep searching for answers.
Linda Griffith about why so many overlook endometriosis:
Some women just don't understand that other women could have these terrible, terrible things happening, because they themselves don't experience those symptoms. "Period privilege," as I'm calling it, could be active or passive. Passive is just they don't think about it and they kind of find it hard to believe. But active — and I encountered this a lot — is women saying, "It can't be that bad." And some of these women are gynecologists, like the one who treated my niece who had endometriosis, and the gynecologist told my sister my niece was making everything up.
So, what now?
