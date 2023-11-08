Old Kentucky Tales S10, E2: Energy and Inflation Tips From the 1970's

Brent continues his 6 episode arc with guest host Daniel Hurt. They talk about how following some advice from the 1970's can help you deal with energy costs and inflation. Like Season 9, these are from a few score weeks ago and I look forward to future thoughts of remembering to listen to them one day. History Sponsors include an old ad for 1920's Dr. Pierce's Woman's Power Over Men prescription and a Panasonic Dynamite 8 Track. Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.