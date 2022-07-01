Ambriehl CrutchfieldMetro Reporter, WPLN
Ambriehl Crutchfield is WPLN's metro reporter. She has worked at NPR member stations WKYU in Bowling Green, Ky., WBEZ in Chicago and WVXU in Cincinnati. Most recently, as a General Assignment Reporter at Cincinnati Public Radio, she has worked to amplify underrepresent voices and perspectives.
Tennessee residents and organizers are camping out at Nashville’s Riverfront Park to protest a new state law going into effect on July 1.
Louisiana has become the first state to include "Black" hair care among its cosmetology board's graduation requirements. As of June, cosmetology students must pass that test to receive a license.
A renovated Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway would be the last piece of a near-total-makeover of the city's fairgrounds and allow for the return of top-tier NASCAR racing.
Nashville has long been associated with country music. But a museum devoted to African-American music, which opened earlier this year, sets the record straight about the city's diversity
A Black hair salon in Tennessee is teaching people of other races how to do hair for Black women. So far, it's done lessons in Nashville and one in Portland.
Some Nashville organizers want to strengthen Black political power in the city and state. And they are tapping into a legacy of people-driven movements to do so.