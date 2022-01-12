Annie Davis is a recent graduate of Murray State University, continuing her education through the Accelerated Master’s program in History. She studied History with a minor in Photography in undergrad. She is currently a Development Assistant at WKMS, helping with thank you gifts, stewardship, event entry, podcast research and more.

She was drawn to the history department after working at the Kentucky Derby Museum as a tour guide, which has influenced her research, and found her way to WKMS through the history department. She has enjoyed having the opportunity to learn more about the local community through WKMS and regional histories through the Middle of Everywhere Podcast.

Outside of working at WKMS and studying history, she enjoys film photography, watching horse racing, and enjoys visiting the mountains. She is from Jeffersonville, IN, directly across the river from Louisville, KY.