Brian Slodysko

    The Republican leading the probe of Hunter Biden has his own shell company and complicated friends
    TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky congressman who's leading House Republicans' impeachment investigation of President Joe Biden has focused on the Biden family’s use of shell companies. Rep. James Comer says the Democratic president’s family has used such companies to obscure its earnings from “shady” business deals. But Comer has a shell company of his own, which he uses to hold land co-owned with a longtime campaign donor. The arrangement enables Comer to avoid revealing his ownership stake in the land on his mandatory financial disclosure. Comer has denied any wrongdoing related to his shell company.