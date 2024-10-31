Classical Encore

Sundays: 5 am; On All-Classical: Sundays at 11am, Mondays at 7 am, and Thursdays at 4

Host and Murray State University Professor of Music, Dr. John Dressler offers two hours of classical music favorites at 5 am Sundays on the main channel and on our All-Classical Channel Sundays at 11 am, Mondays at 7 am, Thursdays at 4 pm. Dr. Dressler has a passion for British music and recently completed several weeks of research in London for a book on British Film Composers.