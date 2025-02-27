Middle of Everywhere is an award-winning podcast that illuminates rural life through characters, stories, and place. It provides a deep nostalgic connection to small communities by exploring aspects of rural life that are poignant, relatable and true. Episodes explore diverse perspectives and stories, and break down stereotypes that often burden rural and small town America. Our podcast aims to entertain and engage through storytelling, while teaching something new about small towns and the people who live here. Middle of Everywhere has won two awards from the Public Media Journalists Association for its episodes IM GOD and Black Overseer of a Confederate Monument.

A production from WKMS, as part of PRX’s Project Catapult with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Middle of Everywhere is a narrative podcast with episodes available for download on all podcast platforms.