Music From the Front Porch
Hosted by John McMillen
,
Mike Gowen
,
Nick Morris

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fans have been tuning in to "Music from the Front Porch" for over 30 years. The tradition of folk, bluegrass, acoustic and western swing continues with hosts John McMillen, Mike Gowen and Nick Morris. Hear the best of old and new musicians from Bill Monroe and Woody Guthrie to Alison Krauss and Chris Thile.

Latest Episodes
  • Music From The Front Porch November 2, 2024
  • Music From The Front Porch October 26, 2024
