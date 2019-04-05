101st Airborne Div. Soldiers Deploying To Assist In Development Of Ukrainian Combat Training Center

Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division will deploy more than 150 soldiers on a nine-month tour to Ukraine in mid-April.

These soldiers will come from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike”. Under the Joint Multinational Training Group initiative, they will advise and assist the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the development of a combat training center in western Ukraine. This initiative has been ongoing since 2015 and seeks to contribute to Ukraine’s internal defense capabilities and training capacity.

The 2nd Brigade Combat Team replaces the Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, which arrived in Ukraine last summer.

Ukraine will assume full training responsibility at the Yavoric Training Center sometime next year. The training support is part of United States’ efforts to assist in Ukraine’s military reform and is being provided at the request of the Ukrainian government. The soldiers participating in the mission will not be actively involved in operations in Ukraine’s conflict area.

The brigade’s deployment date is April 12.