$1.5 Billion Nuclear Clean-Up Project In Paducah Names New President

Managers of a $1.5 billion dollar cleanup project in Paducah have named a new president to lead the effort.

A release from Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership said Mryna Redfield will manage the U.S. Department of Energy’s nuclear waste clean-up and deactivation project at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

The Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership announced a 10-year contract to deactivate the plant in May of 2017. The Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant site is 3,500 acres. The site was built in the 1950s and processed uranium from 1952 to 2013 for nuclear weapons.

Redfield has 30 years of experience in environmental management. Redfield is a native of Puerto Rico. She currently lives in Paducah with her husband Bill and three kids.