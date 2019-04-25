2 Killed In Kentucky Small Plane Crash Identified

Two people who died in a small plane crash near Henderson have been identified.

Kentucky State Police troopers, in collaboration with the Henderson County Coronor's Office and the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office, identified the two victims as Barry Hill, 47, and George Tucker, 48, both of Sanford, North Carolina.

Kentucky State Police said in a release niether men were certified pilots and that the plane they were flying, a privatally-owned Bellanca 17-30A aircraft, is believed to have been stolen or used without permission from its owner in North Carolina.

News outlets report officials believe the crash happened Tuesday night or early Wednesday at the Henderson City-County Airport. Airport workers discovered the wreckage around 7 a.m. Wednesday when the airport was opening.

Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer said Hill and Tucker were found dead inside the plane and are believed to have died on impact. Kentucky State Police said investigators believe the plane crashed about 50 yards off the side of the runway.

This story was updated on April 25, 2019, at 9:50 a.m. to add information on the plane crash victims' identities.