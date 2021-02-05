2 LMPD Officers In Breonna Taylor Case Appeal Their Firings

By Stephanie Wolf 1 hour ago

Credit LMPD

Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers fired over their involvement in the Breonna Taylor case are appealing their termination. 

Last month, interim Chief Yvette Gentry fired detectives Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes

Gentry alleged Jaynes was untruthful in obtaining a warrant to search Taylor’s home, which police raided on March 13, 2020, in search of evidence against her ex-boyfriend. LMPD officers fatally shot Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, during the raid.

Cosgrove’s termination letter said he violated body camera and use-of-force policies, including failing to “verify a threat” or identify a target when he discharged his gun multiple times into Taylor’s apartment — ultimately firing the shot that killed Taylor, according to a ballistics report from an FBI lab.

“Despite your years of service, I cannot justify your conduct nor in good conscience recommend anything less than termination,” Gentry wrote in Cosgrove’s letter. 

Dated Jan. 8, Jaynes’ request for the Police Merit Board to review his termination said the interim chief’s allegation was “not supported by substantial evidence.” 

The document — provided by his attorney, Thomas Clay — also stated that Jaynes’ “procedural due process rights” were violated, and that his firing was “disproportionate when compared with discipline issued to other LMPD members for similar allegations.” 

A Police Merit Board coordinator confirmed Cosgrove’s appeal over the phone. WFPL has not yet obtained the document. 

A third LMPD officer, Brett Hankison, also was fired for his involvement in the deadly raid, during which he shot into Taylor’s home and a neighbor’s apartment. A grand jury indicted him on wanton endangerment charges for the bullets that entered the neighboring apartment, and a jury trial is scheduled for late August.

Hankison has also appealed his firing, but the merit board has not yet considered his case due to pending criminal charges.

Tags: 
Louisville Metro Police Department
Yvette Gentry
Myles Cosgrove
Joshua Jaynes
LMPD
louisville
Kentucky
Breonna Taylor
Thomas Clay
Brett Hankison

Related Content

Audit Finds LMPD In ‘Crisis,’ Recommends Broad Changes

By Amina Elahi Jan 28, 2021
Screenshot / LMPD Live Feed

An independent review shows the Louisville Metro Police Department needs to improve on a number of measures including relationships with communities of color, low morale and leadership consistency in order to better serve the city, Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday.

Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison To Face Jury Trial In Late August

By Amina Elahi Jan 20, 2021
Shelby County Detention Center

The jury trial for former Louisville Metro Police detective Brett Hankison, one of the officers who shot at Breonna Taylor, will begin on August 31. His team hopes to move the trial outside Louisville.

2 Louisville Police Officers Connected To Breonna Taylor's Death Have Been Fired

By Jan 6, 2021

Updated at 3:15 a.m. ET

A pair of Louisville, Ky., police officers connected to the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment last year were formally terminated from the force, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

Impeachment Committee Seeks More Information From Beshear

By Jan 28, 2021
J. Tyler Franklin / WFPL

The impeachment petition filed against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear continues to drag through the legislative process while petitions against Republican officials haven’t been heard yet.

Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition To Impeach AG Daniel Cameron

By Jan 22, 2021
Kate Howard / WFPL

  Three grand jurors from the Breonna Taylor case have filed an impeachment petition against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, alleging he misled the public about the case and misrepresented the grand jury’s actions.