2 Months After Capitol Riot, What's Happening With Extremist Groups?

U.S. Capitol Police are ramping up security at the complex on Thursday over concerns about a possible plot by a militia group to breach the building.

The threat is connected to a baseless conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump will rise to power again on March 4, which used to be Inauguration Day.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Ben Collins, who covers disinformation, extremism and the internet for NBC News, about what’s going on with extremist groups nearly two months after the Capitol insurrection.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

