2019 Kentucky Primary Election Results

By & WKMS News 1 minute ago
  • 123rf Stock Photo

Results from The Associated Press. This post will be updated throughout the night.

Governor Dem - Primary

  • Rocky Adkins 502 - 58 percent
  • Andy Beshear 208 - 24 percent
  • Adam Edelen 136 - 16 percent
  • Geoffrey Young 18 - 2 percent

Governor GOP - Primary

  • Matthew Bevin (i) 511 - 50 percent
  • Robert Goforth 453 - 44 percent
  • William Woods 31 - 3 percent
  • Ike Lawrence 24 - 2 percent

Secretary of State Dem - Primary

  • Heather French Henry 560 - 71 percent
  • Jason Belcher 117 - 15 percent
  • Jason Griffith 93 - 12 percent
  • Geoff Sebesta 17 - 2 percent

Secretary of State GOP - Primary

  • Michael Adams 451 - 51 percent
  • Andrew English 206 - 23 percent
  • Stephen Knipper 131 - 15 percent
  • Carl Nett 94 - 11 percent

Attorney General GOP - Primary

  • Daniel Cameron 552 - 60 percent
  • Wil Schroder 374 - 40 percent

*Greg Stumbo unopposed in Dem Primary

Auditor Dem - Primary

  • Sheri Donahue 206 - 42 percent
  • Kelsey Hayes Coots 171 - 35 percent
  • Chris Tobe 108 - 22 percent

*Mike Harmon(i) unopposed in GOP Primary

Treasurer Dem - Primary

  • Michael Bowman 313 - 69 percent
  • Josh Mers 139 - 31 percent

*Allison Ball(i) unopposed in GOP Primary

Agriculture Commissioner Dem - Primary

  • Robert Haley Conway 274 - 67 percent
  • Joe Trigg 136 - 33 percent

Agriculture Commissioner GOP - Primary

  • Ryan Quarles (i) 550 - 77 percent
  • Bill Polyniak 160 - 23 percent