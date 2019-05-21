2019 Kentucky Primary Election Results
Results from The Associated Press. This post will be updated throughout the night.
Governor Dem - Primary
- Rocky Adkins 502 - 58 percent
- Andy Beshear 208 - 24 percent
- Adam Edelen 136 - 16 percent
- Geoffrey Young 18 - 2 percent
Governor GOP - Primary
- Matthew Bevin (i) 511 - 50 percent
- Robert Goforth 453 - 44 percent
- William Woods 31 - 3 percent
- Ike Lawrence 24 - 2 percent
Secretary of State Dem - Primary
- Heather French Henry 560 - 71 percent
- Jason Belcher 117 - 15 percent
- Jason Griffith 93 - 12 percent
- Geoff Sebesta 17 - 2 percent
Secretary of State GOP - Primary
- Michael Adams 451 - 51 percent
- Andrew English 206 - 23 percent
- Stephen Knipper 131 - 15 percent
- Carl Nett 94 - 11 percent
Attorney General GOP - Primary
- Daniel Cameron 552 - 60 percent
- Wil Schroder 374 - 40 percent
*Greg Stumbo unopposed in Dem Primary
Auditor Dem - Primary
- Sheri Donahue 206 - 42 percent
- Kelsey Hayes Coots 171 - 35 percent
- Chris Tobe 108 - 22 percent
*Mike Harmon(i) unopposed in GOP Primary
Treasurer Dem - Primary
- Michael Bowman 313 - 69 percent
- Josh Mers 139 - 31 percent
*Allison Ball(i) unopposed in GOP Primary
Agriculture Commissioner Dem - Primary
- Robert Haley Conway 274 - 67 percent
- Joe Trigg 136 - 33 percent
Agriculture Commissioner GOP - Primary
- Ryan Quarles (i) 550 - 77 percent
- Bill Polyniak 160 - 23 percent