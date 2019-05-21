2019 Kentucky Primary Election Results

Results from The Associated Press. This post will be updated throughout the night.

Governor Dem - Primary

Rocky Adkins 502 - 58 percent

Andy Beshear 208 - 24 percent

Adam Edelen 136 - 16 percent

Geoffrey Young 18 - 2 percent

Governor GOP - Primary

Matthew Bevin (i) 511 - 50 percent

Robert Goforth 453 - 44 percent

William Woods 31 - 3 percent

Ike Lawrence 24 - 2 percent

Secretary of State Dem - Primary

Heather French Henry 560 - 71 percent

Jason Belcher 117 - 15 percent

Jason Griffith 93 - 12 percent

Geoff Sebesta 17 - 2 percent

Secretary of State GOP - Primary

Michael Adams 451 - 51 percent

Andrew English 206 - 23 percent

Stephen Knipper 131 - 15 percent

Carl Nett 94 - 11 percent

Attorney General GOP - Primary

Daniel Cameron 552 - 60 percent

Wil Schroder 374 - 40 percent

*Greg Stumbo unopposed in Dem Primary

Auditor Dem - Primary

Sheri Donahue 206 - 42 percent

Kelsey Hayes Coots 171 - 35 percent

Chris Tobe 108 - 22 percent

*Mike Harmon(i) unopposed in GOP Primary

Treasurer Dem - Primary

Michael Bowman 313 - 69 percent

Josh Mers 139 - 31 percent

*Allison Ball(i) unopposed in GOP Primary

Agriculture Commissioner Dem - Primary

Robert Haley Conway 274 - 67 percent

Joe Trigg 136 - 33 percent

Agriculture Commissioner GOP - Primary