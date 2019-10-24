$2.6M To Go Towards Career And Training Services For Briggs And Stratton Workers

The West Kentucky Workforce Development Board will receive $2.6 million dollars to provide career and training services for employees impacted by the future closure of the Briggs and Stratton engine manufacturing plant in Murray.

Briggs and Stratton is beginning the process of laying off about 600 employees this week and will continue until June 2020. The funding comes from both state and federal sources and will provide employment and training services to impacted families.

Mark Manning is the President of the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation. He said part of the funding will create a “career discovery center.”

“That career discovery center will evaluate people’s skill sets, help them with resume writing, job placement and it provides funds for additional training for employees,” Manning said.

The center is slated to open in November inside Heritage Hall on Murray State University’s campus. The $2.6 million grant will be administered over the next two years.