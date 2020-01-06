50 Stories for 50 Years: The Thoroughbred Hour

WKMS is celebrating 50 years on the air this year, and we’re remembering with 50 stories of the station’s history.

Today we go back to the infancy of WKMS and hear from one of the founding directors of the station, Tom Morgan who came to Murray in 1965 which was just years before WKMS went on the air.

Morgan’s father worked in the broadcasting industry, and despite his hiring to work in the english department he was co-opted in working with students to create radio programming.

Listen to Tom Morgan's story about the forerunner to WKMS, the Thoroughbred Hour.

Dr. Tom Morgan served as one of the first directors of WKMS under Dr. Ray Mofield who was chairman of Communications in the School of Arts and Science at Murray State. The Thoroughbred hour began in 1949 and continued through 1969 before WKMS officially went on the air.

We’ll continue our series of 50 stories for 50 years next week, you can share your memories of WKMS by fiilling out this form or just call us and leave a message at 270-809-2070.