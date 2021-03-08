Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here 6-Month Experiment Replacing Denver Police With Mental Health Teams Dubbed A Success By David Sachs • 3 hours ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on March 8, 2021 5:38 pm A Denver city councilmember who supports defunding police weighs new success of replacing cops with mental health teams. Six months in, the team has responded to almost 750 calls, without one arrest. TweetShareGoogle+Email