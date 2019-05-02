Related Programs: 
Actor Peter Mayhew, Who Played Chewbacca In 'Star Wars,' Dies At 74

With his distinctive growl and unwavering loyalty, Chewbacca was the heart of the Millennium Falcon. Peter Mayhew, the actor who gave life to the beloved Wookiee, has died at age 74.

