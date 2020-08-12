Adams' Proposals Stop Short Of Mail-In Voting For All

Kentucky's secretary of state has offered a preliminary election plan that calls for expanded early voting. But it excludes no-excuse absentee voting by mail for all voters amid the coronavirus.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says his proposal would allow Kentuckians to cast mail-in ballots if their age or health condition makes it too risky to vote in-person.

Adams' proposals for the November election amid the global pandemic were submitted to Gov. Andy Beshear this week.

The Democratic governor and Republican secretary of state are expected to begin negotiations soon. Beshear has said he supports "no-excuse" absentee voting for November.