Related Program: Morning Edition After A Decade Of Calm, Explosions Kill Nearly 300 People In Sri Lanka By editor • 28 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 22, 2019 6:51 am The series of blasts were set off on Easter Sunday — flaming political and social tensions. Rachel Martin talks to Jeffrey Feltman, former under-secretary-general for Political Affairs at the U.N. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.