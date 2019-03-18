Related Program: All Things Considered American Pilots Union Assesses Boeing's Ability To Keep Its Planes Safe By editor • 1 hour ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on March 18, 2019 5:28 pm Captain Dennis Tajer, pilot for American Airlines and spokesman for Allied Pilots Association, talks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about the 737 Max 8 crashes and Boeing's communication with pilots. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.