Related Program: All Things Considered Amnesty International Accuses Turkish Troops, Mercenaries Of War Crimes In Syria By Daniel Estrin • 23 minutes ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on October 18, 2019 4:19 pm Amnesty International has accused Turkish troops and mercenaries of war crimes in northern Syria. The mercenaries have employed brutal methods, particularly with the killing of a Kurdish politician. TweetShareGoogle+Email