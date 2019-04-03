Appalachian Commission Funding Projects In Ky., Ohio, NC

By 1 minute ago

Credit Appalachian Regional Commission logo, via Facebook

The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced grants aimed at supporting local responses to the substance abuse epidemic in Kentucky and Ohio.

The commission says in a news release it has awarded $1.14 million to WestCare Kentucky Inc. in Pikeville, Kentucky, to convert a building into a residential treatment facility for women.

The commission also awarded $1.1 million to Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, to coordinate a regional treatment, recovery and workforce training network primarily for women with substance abuse problems in southeast Ohio.

In addition, the commission awarded $1.1 million to the North Carolina State University Center for Environmental Farming Systems to boost food system development in western North Carolina.

The ARC says it has invested more than $148 million in 185 projects across Appalachia since 2015.

Tags: 
Appalachian Regional Commission