Asian Carp Meeting Aims To Organize Community Against Invasive Species

By 4 minutes ago
  • Brandi Greenfield / Gypsy Sparrow Co.

Marshall County Commissioner Kevin Spraggs is holding a meeting in Benton next week to organize community members in the fight against Asian carp.

Spraggs said State Representative Chris Freeland and Pro-Angler Terry Bolton are speaking and public input will be encouraged. He said other counties that border the lakes are taking action against Asian carp and he wants Marshall County to help.

Spraggs said he sees an economic opportunity in the invasive species. “These things can be a revenue resource for the county. We’re not going to get rid of them, they’re going to be here to stay- they’ll be like mosquitoes or anything else that’s annoying. But, there’s a lot of money to be made there also,” he said.

Spraggs said he hopes to get the Asian carp population under control and possibly see a processing center open in the county.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife resources recently approved a rule change to open commercial fishing for Asian carp year-round.

The forum is April 16 at 6:00 p.m. in the Marshall County Fiscal Courtroom.

Asian Carp

