Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Asylum-Seekers From Latin America Inundate U.S. Border At El Paso

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on April 1, 2019 6:21 am

The U.S. threatens to shut down the border because of the crush of asylum-seekers. In El Paso, Texas, U.S. authorities had been holding migrants under a highway bridge behind fencing and barbed wire.