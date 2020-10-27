Attorney Charges Louisville Postal Worker For Mail Delay, Destruction

The U.S. attorney's office says a former U.S. Postal Service worker has been charged with tossing dozens of absentee ballots and other mail that was found in a dumpster in Kentucky.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman's office said in a news release that 30-year-old DeShawn Bojgere of Louisville was charged with delay or destruction of mail. Prosecutors said Bojgere told Postal Service special agents that he was responsible for discarding the mail. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.