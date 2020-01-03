Australians Brace For Flames As 'Frighteningly Quick' Bushfires Advance Toward Sydney

Record heat has contributed to the ferocity of massive bushfires that have swept through eastern Australia in recent days, forcing mass evacuations and killing at least 11 people since Monday. The flames now threaten the outskirts of the country's largest city, Sydney.

Authorities are warning of worsening conditions over the weekend. The rural fire service deputy commissioner for New South Wales, Rob Rogers, has warned of the "frighteningly quick" advance of the blazes.

