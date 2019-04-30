BAILEN Has The Type Of Bond That Only Comes From Being Family

Imagine being a young touring band playing a house party when the host approaches you, sits you down on his gold-encrusted fireplace and reads you his manifesto. Yes, that's one of the many interesting things that happened to BAILEN while on the road.

BAILEN is made up of twin brothers David and Daniel Bailen, and Julia Bailen, their sister. They're an incredible group of dynamic vocalists whose musicianship is off the charts. You can also hear the bond they have as family; It's one of those wonderful conversations where everyone has something to add to each other's answer, in turn creating its own new conversation. The trio's latest album, Thrilled To Be Here, is out now. Hear a live performance in this session. Listen in the player.

