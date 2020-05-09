Baptist Health Madisonville Seeks Recovered Coronavirus Patient Plasma Donors

Baptist Health in Madisonville is asking recovered COVID-19 patients to consider donating blood plasma which could help those currently battling the virus overcome it.

According to a statement released by the hospital May 8, the breakthrough convalescent plasma treatment allows current COVID-19 patients to receive plasma from recovered patients, which contains antibodies believed to assist in the fight against the virus.

Locally, the FDA-sponsored, Mayo Clinic-led expanded access treatment program is spearheaded by Dr. Stacey Miller, as Principle Investigator, and Dr. Kevin Williams as Sub-Principle Investigator through the Baptist Health Clinical Research Center.

People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 may qualify to donate plasma if they meet specific plasma and blood donation eligibility requirements including:

• A COVID-19 diagnosis confirmed by a laboratory test

• Have fully recovered from COVID-19 for at least 14-days

• Are at least 18 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds

• Feel well, generally, even if being treated for a chronic condition

Recovered COVID-19 patients interested in making a donation are encouraged to visit the Western KY Regional Blood Center site. Donors with questions may call Jenifer Miller, RN, OCN, Research Associate in the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center at 270.326.4813.

“Recovered COVID-19 patients have the opportunity to be part of a landmark study to help us beat COVID-19,” Jenifer Miller said. “Their participation could save lives.”

Those who also want to help during the COVID-19 pandemic can donate to the Baptist Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance fund. To donate and help Baptist Health caregivers and patients, visit SupportBaptistHealth.org.