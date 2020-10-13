Barrett To Coons: I Won't Be 'Pawn' For Trump In Possible Election Dispute

By 16 hours ago
  • Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., talks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett Tuesday.
    Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., talks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett Tuesday.
    Patrick Semansky / AP
Originally published on October 13, 2020 5:06 pm

Amy Coney Barrett told Democrats Tuesday that she would take recusal seriously if any case reaches the Supreme Court involving President Trump's election — then stated more strongly that she would not be Trump's "pawn."

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons revived the question about an election dispute during his portion of the hearing on Tuesday afternoon. The judge said she wanted to make as clear as possible that she would be her own woman.

"I certainly hope that all members of the committee have more confidence in my integrity than to think that I would allow myself to be used as a pawn to decide this election for the American people," Barrett said.

"I do assure you of my integrity," she continued, "and I do assure you that I would take that question very seriously."

The federal recusal statutes, which Barrett and Coons discussed, contemplate a judge absenting herself from a case if she has a conflict — a relationship with one of the parties in the case, for example — or the appearance that the judge can't be fair.

Democrats have criticized appointees they consider too loyal to Trump personally and not to their duties, such as Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, whom critics call the president's factotum within the spy world.

Ratcliffe vowed at his confirmation hearing, in tones like those used by Barrett on Tuesday, that he was his own man and that he would discharge his duties accordingly.

Coons and Democrats, however, are leery following Trump's comments and past practices. Barrett, meanwhile, has restated over and over that she isn't willing to talk in detail about how she might rule if confirmed; all she can do, she said, is promise she'll reach decisions the right way.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Judge Amy Coney Barrett
Sen. Chris Coons
Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe
U.S. Supreme Court
President Trump

Related Content

Barrett Clarifies Comments On LGBTQ Rights After Criticism From Sen. Hirono

By 16 hours ago

Judge Amy Coney Barrett apologized for using the term "sexual preference" when discussing the outcome of the 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which granted marriage rights to same-sex couples.

Barrett's comments were a response to a lengthy statement by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, who detailed why many in the LGBTQ community may be concerned that the rights granted in Obergefell could be overturned if Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court.

'What A Mom Can Do': Sen. Ernst Focuses On Barrett's Gender In Hearing

By Oct 12, 2020

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst zeroed in on the issue of gender at Monday's confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett. She used her opening statement to link herself to Barrett "as a fellow mom, a fellow Midwesterner" and accused Democrats of launching attacks on the judge's religious beliefs — even though Republicans were the only ones bringing up the issue at the hearing.

Despite Outbreak, Congress Takes Its Chances Without Widespread Coronavirus Testing

By Oct 13, 2020

The Republican-controlled Senate returns this month in a high-stakes gamble: Three members tested positive for the coronavirus as the Senate is moving full steam ahead to confirm a new justice to the Supreme Court.