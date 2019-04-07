Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Behind The Departure Of Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen By Mara Liasson • 32 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 7, 2019 6:42 pm NPR's national political correspondent Mara Liasson gives us analysis of the news around the resignation of Kirstjen Nielsen from the Department of Homeland Security. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.