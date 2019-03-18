Benton Ranks 10th In Kentucky's Safest Cities Report

A digital home security and safety company said Benton is one of the top ten safest cities in Kentucky.

Safewise recently released a report on Kentucky’s 20 Safest Cities of 2019. Benton ranked tenth with a violent crime rate of 0.44 incidents per 1,000 people.

The violent crime rate for the state is 3.42 incidents compared to the national rate of roughly 4.5. Benton’s property crime rate was almost 17 per 1,000 people. Murray placed 37th on the list.

The company ranks cities using data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.