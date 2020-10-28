Beshear Confirms 1,864 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Kentucky, 64 Counties Now In ‘Red Zone’

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed 1,864 new cases of coronavirus in Kentucky today. Health experts say today’s incidence rate map is the worst it’s ever been.

“We’ve now not just surpassed 100,000 cases, we’re at 101,494,” he said.

Beshear said 927 Kentuckians are currently in the hospital with 235 in the ICU (intensive care unit) and 110 on a ventilator. He said the positivity rate is 6.07%. There are 14 total new deaths today.

Beshear said 105 new residents in long-term care facilities and 60 new staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. He said nine new deaths from coronavirus are attributable to these facilities.

Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack said today’s incidence rate map is the worst it’s ever been. He said 64 of Kentucky’s counties are in the red zone, including Calloway, Fulton, Hickman, Christian and McCracken counties. Red zones are areas in critical condition, with an incidence of 25+ cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people. Some 47 counties are in the orange zone and nine are in the yellow zone. No counties are in the green zone.

Beshear says tomorrow at 4 p.m. Eastern time he will announce the red counties that his office is asking to follow red zone reduction recommendations. These recommendations include avoiding non-essential activities outside of the home, rescheduling or cancelling public and private events, reducing in-person shopping and allowing employees to work from home when possible.