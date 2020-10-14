Beshear Confirms New Single Day High: 1,346 COVID-19 Cases

By 1 hour ago

Credit Screenshot from Governor Andy Beshear's Facebook Live

Governor Andy Beshear today announced the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day. Beshear confirmed 1,346 new cases and seven deaths.

Children under 18 years of age accounted for 171 cases. 

Last week Beshear confirmed more than 2,000 cases in a single day but more than half were “historical cases,” resulting from a backlog at Fayette County Health Department.

Beshear said 711 Kentuckians are currently in the hospital, 185 in the ICU and 113 on a ventilator. He said 90 people were on a ventilator only yesterday. He reported a 4.72% positivity rate.

Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack said several local agencies have partnered with the state to improve COVID-19 testing in underserved areas. The Purchase District Health Department began improving testing access on Oct. 5 to Kentuckians in McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties.

Beshear also announced more than $37 million in Victims of Crime Act Formula Program (VOCA) grants to crime victim service providers. Paducah sexual assault and children's advocacy center Lotus is one of the agencies to recieve the grant money.

Beshear did not address news reports on the state billing people who had collected ‘self quarantine’ unemployment.

Gov. Andy Beshear
VOCA grants
coronavirus
unemployment insurance

