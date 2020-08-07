Beshear Expects To Give More Guidance For COVID-19 To Bars And Restaurants Next Week

Governor Andy Beshear reports 573 new coronavirus cases for August 7. Of the newly reported cases, 21 were children age 5 and younger. The governor expects to give additional guidance for Kentucky’s bars and restaurants by August 10.

“Expectations ought to be that capacity will increase again to 50%, but there will be some changes. Especially in restaurants, we need people to still prioritize outdoor seating,” Beshear said. “Bars and restaurants are both going to be expected to have their last item served at 10 p.m. Then there is going to be an hour to let people eat and drink and ultimately go home.”

Beshear reports four new coronavirus related deaths for August 7, raising the total to 764 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include a 62-year-old woman from Graves County.

“This virus is spreading too much,” Beshear said. “Let’s beat COVID-19 so we don’t lose even more beloved Kentuckians.”

Currently there have been at least 684,356 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.57%.

For additional information on COVID-19 visit kycovid19.ky.gov.