Beshear Reports 573 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported 573 new cases of coronavirus, which is “about 200 less than Friday a week ago.”

He said the state’s positivity rate has increased to 5.57 percent. Thursday’s rate was 5.51 percent. He said the increase suggests that Kentucky is still in a “dangerous place” where the virus could easily get out of control. Beshear said 717 Kentuckians are currently in the hospital due to the virus and 136 are in the ICU. He said 21 children under the age of 5 have tested positive. He also reported four new deaths from the virus.