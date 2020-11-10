Beshear Reports Record Tuesday COVID-19 Cases, Urges Caution On Holiday Gatherings

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in his Tuesday briefing on the coronavirus reported 2,120 new COVID-19 cases, the most number of cases reported on a Tuesday. The governor also highlighted the state’s testing capacity, saying Kentucky was sixth in the country for daily coronavirus tests per million people as of yesterday afternoon, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the state ever to 124,646. The state positivity test rate is now 7.68%. Beshear added the number of people testing positive per county is increasing daily. There were 14 newly reported deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number ever in the commonwealth to 1,590.

Beshear asked Kentuckians to try not to gather on Thanksgiving, and if gatherings do occur, to limit them to immediate family. Beshear also said to limit shopping during Black Friday and avoid crowded stores, instead making orders online.

“That person who you make think you’ll really miss sitting across the table from you this year, I want to make sure is across the table from you, next year,” Beshear said.

Beshear also said the Kentucky Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental, and Intellectual Disabilities is expanding crisis services for Kentuckians. A additional Community Mental Health Center (CMHC) has been added to the list of accredited agencies serving as National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call centers within the state. Pathways Inc., a CMHC, is now serving Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties.

He also said the Kentucky Department of Corrections reported an outbreak in the Lee Adjustment Center in Lee County. There are 94 positive inmates at the prison, with several test results pending. Beshear said arrangements have been made for mass testing for all inmates and staff at the facility.

Beshear ended by thanking veterans for their commitment and sacrifice on the upcoming Veterans Day holiday. Find more Thanksgiving and holiday guidance, at kycovid19.ky.gov.