Beshear Says Face Mask Order Is Working, As COVID-19 Cases Potentially Plateau

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said an order signed last month to require face coverings for most Kentuckians in public spaces is working as the state works to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Beshear confirmed 323 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 31,508. He said Kentucky is entering a potential plateau in new virus cases, but he said the state’s death count will likely increase over the coming weeks to reflect the high number of positive tests in July.

“Having a rough month in terms of overall cases in July will likely mean we have a rough month ... of Kentuckians we lose in August,” Beshear said.

The state reported two Kentuckians with COVID-19 died Tuesday, including a 99-year-old man in Calloway County. The commonwealth’s death toll now sits at 744.

Secretary for the Executive Cabinet Michael Brown provided an update on the investigation into the shooting death of David McAtee, a Louisville business owner killed on June 1 after allegedly firing shots at Louisville Metro Police Department officers and Kentucky National Guardsmen. Brown said the McAtee investigation is nearly complete, and will be handed over to the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney for review. He said the FBI is conducting an independent investigation into the situation.

