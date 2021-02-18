Beshear Urges Kentuckians To Sign Up For Health Coverage

Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians who lack health insurance to take advantage of opportunities now available to sign up for coverage.

The sign-up window for government insurance markets runs through May 15. President Joe Biden ordered the markets that ended their annual enrollment periods in December to reopen.

 

Beshear calls health care a basic human right. He says the coronavirus pandemic shows how expanded health care in Kentucky has helped the Bluegrass State suffer fewer virus-related deaths than most states.

 

Kentuckians needing help to enroll for health coverage can visit kynect.ky.gov. It's a one-stop portal for finding health coverage.

 

