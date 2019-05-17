Bevin Appoints Edward Wayne West As McLean Co. Judge/Executive

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin on Thursday appointed Edward Wayne West as McLean County Judge/Executive.

West will serve until the position is filled in the November 2019 General Election. West says his top priorities include fighting for better paying jobs and a financially sound county government.

Mike Burden resigned in April citing personal reasons.

West is an Eastern Kentucky University alum with a degree in Police Administration. He has served as a correctional officer, highway safety coordinator and a field representative for Congressman Ed Whitfield. He also manages his family’s farm.